Mild Today; Record High Temperatures Possible Wednesday and Thursday!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures will be slightly cooler today than yesterday, but still above normal with highs in the 50s expected.

A strong surge of warm air aloft will translate to unusually warm temperatures on the ground tomorrow and Thursday, just as we start December. It will feel more like the start of June than December. Highs will be in record territory - likely near or above 70 in spots!

Cooler air moves in Friday and the weekend, but nothing out of the ordinary. Dry weather is forecast through the rest of the week, weekend, into early next week.

