Advertisement

FedEx driver questioned about hundreds of packages dumped in ravine; some recovered packages delivered

These FedEx packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine.
These FedEx packages were found dumped in an Alabama ravine.(WRDW)
By Josh Gauntt and Debra Dolan
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 9:41 AM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – Authorities say hundreds of missing FedEx packages were thrown into a wooded area north of Birmingham, Alabama, last Wednesday.

Now, officials with FedEx are trying to make things right by delivering recovered packages where possible and seeking resolution for damaged shipments.

“It’s heartbreaking that someone would take advantage of people when they are supposed to be delivering kids’ toys to them for Christmas,” Andrea Finchum told WBRC.

Finchum said she received two of the four boxes she was missing, including an Xbox that was ordered as a Christmas present for her children.

“The box on the outside, you can tell it had been sitting outside, like it had a little bit of water damage to it. When cardboard gets wet the texture of it changes. But it appears that the inside of everything seems to be OK,” Finchum said.

FedEx said it is cooperating with investigators and the person involved is no longer working with FedEx Ground.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said it has been determined the driver dumped at least six times, making FedEx a victim of six different theft of property cases.

“As of right now we are looking at around 450 individual victims,” Sheriff Mark Moon said in a post on Facebook. “This will not be an easy or fast case to close.”

The driver’s name wasn’t released, and Moon did not indicate whether any charges were possible.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Air Force has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as command chief at...
Ellsworth’s command chief removed
School safety graphic.
Rapid City sees two unrelated shootings in less than 24 hours
An explosion woke the 11th street neighborhood earlier today
One Rapid City house catches fire after a gas leak explosion
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
In Amarillo, a local group demonstrated against the federal vaccine mandate.
Judge blocks vaccine mandate for some South Dakota healthcare workers

Latest News

FILE - In this June 19, 2018 photo, a safe needle disposal container hangs in the bathroom of...
NYC OKs safe sites for drug use, aiming to curb overdoses
FILE - This undated file booking photo provided by the Hennepin County, Minn., Sheriff shows...
Potential jurors in Potter trial quizzed on police, protests
FILE - The White House has confirmed President Joe Biden intends to run for re-election in 2024.
Biden puts focus on infrastructure amid new virus concerns
FILE - U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., addresses the media during a visit to the Water...
Michigan office of US Rep. Dingell broken into, vandalized
President Joe Biden is expected to sign four bills dealing with veterans into law during a...
Biden signs 4 veterans-related bills into law