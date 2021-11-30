Comfortable end to November with record warmth to begin December

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A weak system will pass through the region overnight, bringing rain and snow showers to the area. The moisture will be light, but we will take anything we can get. Temperatures will fall into the 30s by morning.

Tuesday will be nice with highs in the 50s across the area as clouds increase through the day. It doesn’t look likely that downtown Rapid City will pick up any snow, which means we will tie for the second least snowy November on record with trace snowfall. Trace means that we had snow, but it was not enough to meet the minimum measurement of 0.1″. This month could end up as the 6th or 7th warmest November on record.

December will kick off with record warmth. Wednesday and Thursday are expected to be near or in the 70s! This is more typical for late May/early June and mid to late September. The record high for 12/1 is 68° set back in 1998. The forecast is 70°. For 12/2, the record high is 70° set back in 1941. We’re forecasting 73°.

After the record warm to kick off the final month of 2021, we will likely fall closer to normal with high sin the 40s and potentially 50s.

