22-year-old sought for questioning about shooting on Marquette Drive that left one dead

shooting
shooting(KOTA)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2021 at 10:02 AM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) — The Rapid City Police Department is asking the public to assist in locating Jesse Schmockel, of Kyle. The 22-year-old is being sought for questioning about a November, 29 shooting at the unit block of Marquette Drive. Two victims were injured in that shooting and one adult male victim was killed.

Schmockel is described as Native American female standing five-feet-tall and weight approximately 90 lbs. She has brown hair and brown eyes with multiple tattoos, including the word “Love” over her left eye, a heart under her left eye, and the words “Outlaw Royalty” with a heart and wings on her chest.

If anyone has any information about Schmockel’s whereabouts, they are encouraged to contact the police at 605-394-4131. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters RCPD, and the information to 847411.

