Advertisement

Sports betting drives 20% boost for Deadwood casinos

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 9:06 AM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DEADWOOD, S.D. (AP) - New data indicates the addition of sports betting drove a 20% revenue increase for Deadwood casinos in October. South Dakota Commission on Gaming report shows the casinos generated 20.54% more revenue last month than in October 2020. Gamblers shelled out more than $116 million in slots, $8.3 million in table game bets and $815,036 in sports bets. All in all they spent more than $125.7 million on wagers in October. Through the first 10 months of the year they’ve spent almost $1.3 billion on wagers. That’s up nearly 40% from 2020, when casinos were temporarily closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The gaming commission authorized sports betting in September.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new way to skip the lines at the Treasurer’s office
A new way to skip the lines at the Treasurer’s office
Very warm
Very Warm Weather Will Continue
Last year, the parade was canceled due to volunteer shortages and COVID concerns.
Festival of Lights parade is back on the streets of Rapid City
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
A young woman reacts as she receives a Pfizer jab against COVID-19, in Diepsloot Township near...
COVID variant spreads to more countries as world on alert

Latest News

A new way to skip the lines at the Treasurer’s office
A new way to skip the lines at the Treasurer’s office
A new way to skip the lines at the Treasurer’s office
A new way to skip the lines at the Treasurer’s office
A Maryland man thanks the doctor who saved his life after he was shot 25 years ago. (Source:...
Shooting victim reunites with rescuer 25 years later
Holiday parties
Holiday parties