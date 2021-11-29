Advertisement

Sobriety Checkpoints Announced for December

(Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 2:47 PM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) –The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is planning Sixteen sobriety checkpoints in twelve counties statewide for over the month of December.

The counties involved for December are: Beadle, Bennett, Brown, Butte, Clay, Codington, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyman, Minnehaha, Moody and Pennington.

Officials remind drivers not to drink and drive regardless of whether there is a checkpoint planned in their county, and to keep in mind that there are always police officers out looking for impaired drivers. People who have been drinking are urged to designate a sober driver or take an alternate form of commercial or public transportation.

The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are agencies of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

School safety graphic.
Rapid City sees two unrelated shootings in less than 24 hours
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
A new way to skip the lines at the Treasurer’s office
A new way to skip the lines at the Treasurer’s office
Very warm
Very Warm Weather Will Continue
Last year, the parade was canceled due to volunteer shortages and COVID concerns.
Festival of Lights parade is back on the streets of Rapid City

Latest News

The Air Force has removed Chief Master Sgt. Justin Deisch from his position as command chief at...
Ellsworth’s command chief removed
In Amarillo, a local group demonstrated against the federal vaccine mandate.
Judge blocks vaccine mandate for some South Dakota healthcare workers
Smoke billows from the windows and entryways of the Rapid City Landfill's MRF building, leaving...
Firefighters clean up smoking trash pile at Rapid City Landfill
Sioux Falls police shoot at fleeing minivan after driver rams squad car