Sobriety Checkpoints Announced for December

PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN) –The South Dakota Department of Public Safety is planning Sixteen sobriety checkpoints in twelve counties statewide for over the month of December.

The counties involved for December are: Beadle, Bennett, Brown, Butte, Clay, Codington, Jackson, Lincoln, Lyman, Minnehaha, Moody and Pennington.

Officials remind drivers not to drink and drive regardless of whether there is a checkpoint planned in their county, and to keep in mind that there are always police officers out looking for impaired drivers. People who have been drinking are urged to designate a sober driver or take an alternate form of commercial or public transportation.

The checkpoints are funded by the South Dakota Office of Highway Safety and conducted by the South Dakota Highway Patrol with the help of local law enforcement.

Both the Office of Highway Safety and the Highway Patrol are agencies of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.

