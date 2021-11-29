Advertisement

Rapid City sees two unrelated shootings in less than 24 hours

By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 11:04 AM MST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Rapid City Police Department is investigating two shootings resulting in two deaths. At around 4:30 p.m. on November 28, police responded to a report of a shooting and on arrival, found an unresponsive adult male. Police used life-saving measures until a medical unit arrived and transported the victim to the hospital, where he later died.

The name of the shooting victim is being withheld until his family is notified.

In a second incident, early on November, 29, police were dispatched to a shooting at a residence in the unit block of Marquette Drive after it was reported that three people had gunshot wounds.

Two of the three people had serious but non-life threatening gunshot injuries, a third male victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased person’s name is being withheld pending notification of next-of-kin.

There is no evidence to support that the two shootings are related, nor is there any reason to believe that a threat to public safety exists at this time. However, drugs and drug items were located at both residences.

“The rate of gun deaths in the United States continues to rise and unfortunately Rapid City has not been exempt from that trend,” says Chief of Police Don Hedrick. “Officers and deputies have been working around the clock to investigate these incidents and we are dedicated to working with the community and our fellow law enforcement partners to ensure we hold the perpetrators of gun violence accountable through the criminal justice system.”

If anyone has any information related to the two shootings, they are encouraged to contact the RCPD’s Criminal Investigations Division at 605-394-4134. An anonymous tip can also be submitted by texting the letters RCPD, and the information to 847411.

