Advertisement

Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

(Matt Rourke | AP)
By KOTA Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) – Ronnie Oakie, 51, has been identified as the person who died last Saturday in a one-vehicle crash east of Box Elder.

Preliminary crash information indicates that Oakie was headed westbound on Highway 1416 when he veered off the road striking a guardrail, and overturning into a ditch. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new way to skip the lines at the Treasurer’s office
A new way to skip the lines at the Treasurer’s office
Very warm
Very Warm Weather Will Continue
Last year, the parade was canceled due to volunteer shortages and COVID concerns.
Festival of Lights parade is back on the streets of Rapid City
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
SD Supreme Court snuffs out recreational marijuana bid

Latest News

Police say the 13-year-old was taken into custody after he accidentally shot his 5-year-old...
Rapid City sees two unrelated shootings in less than 24 hours
Sports betting drives 20% boost for Deadwood casinos
A new way to skip the lines at the Treasurer’s office
A new way to skip the lines at the Treasurer’s office
A new way to skip the lines at the Treasurer’s office
A new way to skip the lines at the Treasurer’s office