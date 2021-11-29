Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:17 AM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BOX ELDER, S.D. (KEVN) – Ronnie Oakie, 51, has been identified as the person who died last Saturday in a one-vehicle crash east of Box Elder.
Preliminary crash information indicates that Oakie was headed westbound on Highway 1416 when he veered off the road striking a guardrail, and overturning into a ditch. He was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead at the scene.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
