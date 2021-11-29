Advertisement

Firefighters clean up smoking trash pile at Rapid City Landfill

Smoke billows from the windows and entryways of the Rapid City Landfill's MRF building, leaving...
Smoke billows from the windows and entryways of the Rapid City Landfill's MRF building, leaving the southern area of the city a little smokier than usual.(Dominik Dausch)
By Dominik W. E. Dausch
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 12:48 PM MST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Fire Department had an alarming start to the week after a fire broke out at the Rapid City Landfill.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the landfill’s materials recovery facility around 10 a.m. Monday.

Responding agencies found a large pile of debris emitting heavy smoke inside the building, with some ignited cardboard burning within the trash.

Crews used heavy machinery and handwork to break apart the garbage so it could be extinguished.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker says landfill fires are not uncommon, and visitors should avoid disposing of combustible items that can start fires at waste sites - such as cigarette butts.

Tessa Jaeger, public information officer for RCFD, says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new way to skip the lines at the Treasurer’s office
A new way to skip the lines at the Treasurer’s office
Very warm
Very Warm Weather Will Continue
Last year, the parade was canceled due to volunteer shortages and COVID concerns.
Festival of Lights parade is back on the streets of Rapid City
The Genoa school was one of the largest in a system of 25 federally run boarding schools for...
102 students died at Native American boarding school in Nebraska, researchers say
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
SD Supreme Court snuffs out recreational marijuana bid

Latest News

In Amarillo, a local group demonstrated against the federal vaccine mandate.
Judge blocks vaccine mandate for some South Dakota healthcare workers
Sioux Falls police shoot at fleeing minivan after driver rams squad car
School safety graphic.
Rapid City sees two unrelated shootings in less than 24 hours
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash