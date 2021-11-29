Firefighters clean up smoking trash pile at Rapid City Landfill

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Rapid City Fire Department had an alarming start to the week after a fire broke out at the Rapid City Landfill.

Firefighters responded to reports of a structure fire at the landfill’s materials recovery facility around 10 a.m. Monday.

Responding agencies found a large pile of debris emitting heavy smoke inside the building, with some ignited cardboard burning within the trash.

Crews used heavy machinery and handwork to break apart the garbage so it could be extinguished.

City Communications Coordinator Darrell Shoemaker says landfill fires are not uncommon, and visitors should avoid disposing of combustible items that can start fires at waste sites - such as cigarette butts.

Tessa Jaeger, public information officer for RCFD, says the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.