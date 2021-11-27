Cooler for Saturday, but warm air returns

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with a few rain and snow showers possible for the northern hills and northeast Wyoming. Moisture will be minimal. Temperatures will fall into the 30s across the area.

Clouds will pass through the area midday and during the afternoon. It will be breezy with gusts reaching 30 mph at times. Temperatures will be in the 40s. If you plan on attending the Parade of Lights in downtown Rapid City, pack some warm gear as temperatures will be in the 30s. The warm air returns Sunday with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 60s!

Warm air continues for much of next week with 60s again for Monday. Tuesday will fall back into the 50s, but the 60s are back Wednesday, where we could flirt with a record high, and Thursday. More seasonable air will return next Friday and the following weekend. Moisture looks pretty limited between now and next weekend.

