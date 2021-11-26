Much warmer for Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Temperatures overnight will be much more mild as lows will be in the 30s and 40s. Skies will be mostly clear. If you plan on going out for Black Friday shopping it will be pretty mild compared to our average low, which sits in the low 20s.

Friday will be a very warm day! Highs will be in the 50s and 60s. Expect plenty of sunshine early in the day, but clouds will increase through the afternoon ahead of a weak system that will pass through the area. A few showers will be possible Friday evening and through the overnight hours, but not everyone will see the moisture.

It will be cooler for Saturday after the front sweeps through the area. Highs will be in the 40s for many with some near 50°. It’ll be a bit breezy. The warm air is set to return Sunday with highs back in the 50s and 60s. We keep the mild weather for much of next week with highs in the 50s and 60s.

This stretch of warm air isn’t too common here in western South Dakota and northeast Wyoming. As we would expect, the long stretch of warm air will come to an end next weekend as temperatures return to reality.

