Advertisement

Holiday parties are officially in full swing

After what some say was a lonely or unusual holiday season last year, people are now itching to go out and celebrate.
Holiday parties are officially in full swing
Holiday parties are officially in full swing(Gillian Trudeau)
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Bells are ringing, families are gathering, restaurants echo with chatter, holiday parties are back.

But, if people haven’t planned in advance, their holiday party may not be happening this season.

One popular, underground bar in Rapid City is filling out its schedule for the holidays, quickly.

The Blind Lion just reopened back in September 2020 and is booked out all December. Now, I’m going to walk you through how to actually get to the speakeasy.

“Basically just text the number on the back of our card, and that goes directly to my phone to where we just kind of set up a reservation, you give me your name, a number of people in your party, the time you want to come down on one of the days that we’re open, then we send you our password,” said Zacharie Barker, operations manager at the Blind Lion speakeasy.

And, after going through those series of steps, you’ll stop here to say one of the creative passwords that were texted to you, like mulish manatee or wobbly walrus.

The Blind Lion rearranged their operations through the pandemic but business was slow.

Now, people are more comfortable gathering and celebrating the holidays with their loved ones.

“Other communities around, like not in South Dakota, they’re still having a hard time balancing how to do restaurants stuff like that. I think we have a pretty good system going down here. So everyone still gets to have a comfortable and enjoyable time,” said Barker.

Popular spots around the city are booking fast, Barker says it’s quirky venues, like the speakeasy, that are thriving in a post-COVID world.

“People when they go out these days, they want to have not only a unique experience but also have a very interesting and engaging atmosphere,” said Barker.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lora Hubbel, a former Republican state lawmaker, says she plans to run for governor as an...
Former state lawmaker Lora Hubbel to challenge Governor Noem
When police arrived, they found 5-year-old Namaus and 3-year-old Evelyn tucked in their beds.
Mother charged with murdering her two young children
SD Mines
South Dakota Mines fined by RMAC conference for racist comments made at a football game
Marine Cpl. Kelsee Lainhart, right, was left paralyzed after the Kabul Airport attack on Aug....
Surviving Afghanistan: Marine paralyzed in Kabul Airport attack continues recovery
The Monument is gearing up for some big concerts that were just announced.
He may be Mr. Worldwide but he won’t be stopping in Rapid City

Latest News

Local Toy Drive Provides Presents to Those in Need: How You Can Help
Last year, the parade was canceled due to volunteer shortages and COVID concerns.
Festival of Lights parade is back on the streets of Rapid City
Access to food resources can be difficult for vulnerable communities
Access to resources
Homemade wreaths
Homemade wreaths