Holiday gift delivery should be planned ahead of time, according to the post office and shipping providers

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s getting to be that time of the year to order your holiday gifts for loved ones.

However, the United States Postal Service and several shipping companies are warning you might want to plan ahead due to the ongoing supply chain bottleneck.

Meanwhile, UPS is telling its customers that if they want their gifts shipped on time, they should begin their online shopping now, and get their packages out the door as soon as possible.

”Shopping early and shipping early and allowing us to deliver early for you is going to be the best recipe for success this year,” says Nakey Shelston, president of enterprise sales at UPS.

UPS is also encouraging customers to know when shipping deadlines are throughout the holidays season. You can find a list of those deadlines here.

