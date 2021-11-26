Advertisement

Festival of Lights parade is back on the streets of Rapid City

Last year, the parade was canceled due to volunteer shortages and COVID concerns.
By Nick Nelson
Published: Nov. 26, 2021 at 2:40 PM MST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Now that Thanksgiving is over, people are now gearing up to celebrate several other end-of-the-year holidays.

You may be searching for gifts, or decorating your home, and many will be taking part in the festive spirit by attending the 23rd annual festival of lights parade Saturday.

Last year, the parade was canceled due to volunteer shortages and COVID concerns. But, Festival of Lights chairwoman Connie Olson said that the parade is back in full force.

”I think that our community is really ready to get out and have some of that normalcy, and this parade is one of those things that is a tradition for many families in the community,” Olson said. “People are coming together, whether to build their float or coming to watch the parade.”

Strider Sports International will be the parade’s grand marshal this year.

