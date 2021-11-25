Advertisement

Rapid City home damaged in early morning fire

Three other homes evacuated as firefighters doused the flames
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:06 PM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A Rapid City home was extensively damaged in an early morning fire on Wednesday.

The fire on the 1500 block of East Saint Patrick Street was first spotted by the Rapid City Fire Department’s Medic 4 crew just before 6:30 a.m. They were on another call when they noticed smoke coming from the trailer. Still, by the time firefighters arrived the home was reportedly fully engulfed in flames.

Firefighters contained the fire to the home, a car beside it and a nearby grass field. Three nearby homes were also evacuated. One of those homes had some fire damage and another had smoke damage.

No one was injured.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead in Nebraska plane crash
The Monument is gearing up for some big concerts that were just announced.
He may be Mr. Worldwide but he won’t be stopping in Rapid City
South Dakota and Wyoming’s governors voice timber harvesting concerns
(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
SD Supreme Court snuffs out recreational marijuana bid
RCPD asking for help in locating two missing teens
Rapid City Police Department searching for two missing teens

Latest News

(AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)
SD Supreme Court snuffs out recreational marijuana bid
Rapid City home destroyed in fire Wednesday morning.
Rapid City home destroyed in fire
A 4-1 vote doomed a voter-approved plan to legalize recreational pot.
Recreational marijuana shot down
Football game was marred by racist behavior.
Bad behavior prompts sports fine