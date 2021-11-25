Latest grab-and-run theft hits Southern California Nordstrom
Published: Nov. 25, 2021 at 8:34 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Los Angeles police are hunting for thieves who rushed into a Southern California Nordstrom store Wednesday night and ran off with pricey goods.
It’s the latest in a string of organized retail thefts that have hit high-end stores.
Police say five people entered the open Nordstrom shortly before 7 p.m. at the Westfield Topanga Mall in Canoga Park.
They sprayed the security guard with a chemical and fled with expensive purses, police said.
On Monday, about 20 people smashed their way into another Nordstrom store at The Grove in Los Angeles and fled with about $5,000 worth of goods.
Similar grab-and-run thefts have plagued the San Francisco Bay Area.
