Advertisement

Windy and Cold Today; Beautiful Thanksgiving Day

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
By Eric W Gardner
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 7:27 AM MST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A band of snow is moving across the area this morning. Roads are slick in the northern hills and foothills as well as parts of northeast Wyoming, so be careful! The snow will exit the area by late morning. The rest of the day will be windy and chilly.

Milder air quickly returns Thanksgiving Day, and holds through the weekend into next week. Highs in the 60s are likely Friday and again early next week.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead in Nebraska plane crash
South Dakota and Wyoming’s governors voice timber harvesting concerns
RCPD asking for help in locating two missing teens
Rapid City Police Department searching for two missing teens
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head
Gov. Kristi Noem’s chief of staff is leaving

Latest News

Much colder for Wednesday, but warm air will return
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Unseasonably Warm Today; Much Colder Tomorrow
Warm weather Tuesday leads to high fire danger
Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild Start to this Thanksgiving Week