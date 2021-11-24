Advertisement

SD Supreme Court snuffs out recreational marijuana bid

In a 4-1 ruling, Court says Amendment A violates the state constitution
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party celebrating weed in Seattle. Legalizing recreational marijuana for U.S. adults may have led to a slight decline in teen use. That’s according to research published Monday, July 8, 2019, in JAMA Pediatrics. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson, File)(Elaine Thompson | AP)
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 9:31 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Supreme Court verdict on recreational marijuana is in and the ability to toke is now officially out.

In a four to one decision, the state’s highest court ruled that Amendment A violated the single subject requirement in the South Dakota Constitution. This makes the public vote in 2020 invalid.

The Court stated that the provisions of Amendment A had three separate and distinct subjects: recreational marijuana, hemp and medical marijuana. Furthermore, none of these issues were dependent or connected with each other.

You can read the Court’s opinion here.

In November 2020, 54 percent of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A but it was then challenged by Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent Rick Miller. Miller’s challenge was at the request of Gov. Kristi Noem, an outspoken critic of legalizing marijuana.

In February 2021, Judge Christina Klinger ruled that the amendment violated the state’s constitution, setting up the state Supreme Court case.

Proponents of recreational marijuana were already working on a new campaign with a ballot measure for 2022. They are currently gathering petition signatures.

Copyright 2021 KOTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three dead in Nebraska plane crash
The Monument is gearing up for some big concerts that were just announced.
He may be Mr. Worldwide but he won’t be stopping in Rapid City
South Dakota and Wyoming’s governors voice timber harvesting concerns
RCPD asking for help in locating two missing teens
Rapid City Police Department searching for two missing teens
An autopsy found Brian Laundrie died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, the...
Lawyer: Brian Laundrie fatally shot himself in the head

Latest News

For the 40th year in a row, decorations line the South Dakota State Capitol for the annual ...
“Christmas at the Capitol” kicks off in Pierre
What you can do to keep energy costs down during this busy season.
Energy use expected to rise over the holidays
The festive season is officially here! And what better way to kick off the holidays than with a...
The Holiday Season is in Full Swing with the Lighting of the Christmas Tree
City leaders ask people to make other travel plans for the holiday.
Rapid Ride to shut down service for the holiday