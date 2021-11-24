SD Supreme Court snuffs out recreational marijuana bid

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The South Dakota Supreme Court verdict on recreational marijuana is in and the ability to toke is now officially out.

In a four to one decision, the state’s highest court ruled that Amendment A violated the single subject requirement in the South Dakota Constitution. This makes the public vote in 2020 invalid.

The Court stated that the provisions of Amendment A had three separate and distinct subjects: recreational marijuana, hemp and medical marijuana. Furthermore, none of these issues were dependent or connected with each other.

You can read the Court’s opinion here.

In November 2020, 54 percent of South Dakota voters approved Amendment A but it was then challenged by Pennington County Sheriff Kevin Thom and South Dakota Highway Patrol Superintendent Rick Miller. Miller’s challenge was at the request of Gov. Kristi Noem, an outspoken critic of legalizing marijuana.

In February 2021, Judge Christina Klinger ruled that the amendment violated the state’s constitution, setting up the state Supreme Court case.

Proponents of recreational marijuana were already working on a new campaign with a ballot measure for 2022. They are currently gathering petition signatures.

