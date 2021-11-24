Rapid City OKs 16 more cannabis dispensary applications

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Of 17 requests, the Rapid City planning commission approved 16 conditional use permit applications for medical cannabis dispensaries on Wednesday.

The city’s communications coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker, said in a statement that one major area of discussion revolved around multiple requests by individuals or businesses for one property.

While the commission approved allowing multiple applications on a single property, ultimately only one dispensary will be allowed, even if several applications are selected through the lottery process. “In such instances, the applicant would have a year to either sell the additional licenses or utilize the license at another approved location,” Shoemaker said.

The city will consider more dispensary permit applications at a Dec. 9 meeting.

You can review the Rapid City rules on medical cannabis here.

