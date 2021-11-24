Much colder for Wednesday, but warm air will return

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A front will move through the area late tonight and usher in clouds, light precipitation and much cooler air. Isolated rain and snow showers will be possible after midnight and into the morning hours. Winds will start to increase during the early morning hours as well. Temperatures end up in the 20s and 30s.

Plenty of cloud cover lingers through the middle of the day Wednesday, along with a few rain and snow showers. It’ll be a windy day with some gusts approaching 45 mph at times. Clouds will start to break up during the afternoon hours.

Thanksgiving will be pretty nice. Highs will be in the 40s for many with scattered cloud cover. It’ll be dry without much wind, too. Much warmer air returns Friday as 50s and 60s are back! A weak front slides through Friday night and will cool us down a bit to start the weekend.

Highs Saturday will be in the 40s and 50s for many, but the 60s are back on Sunday! We keep the 50s and 60s though much, if not all, of next week!

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.