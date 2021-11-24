Advertisement

Marcella Rose LeBeau, nurse and tribal leader, dies at 102

LeBeau was a Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe leader and Army nurse
FILE - In this June 25, 2019, photo, Marcella LeBeau, is photographed on Capitol Hill in...
FILE - In this June 25, 2019, photo, Marcella LeBeau, is photographed on Capitol Hill in Washington. LeBeau, an Army nurse who was honored for her service during World War II and leadership in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe, has died at the age of 102. Family members said she "passed on to journey to the next world" late Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Eagle Butte, S.D., after experiencing problems with her digestive system and losing her appetite. (AP Photo/Kali Robinson, File)(Kali Robinson | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:46 PM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Marcella Rose LeBeau has died at the age of 102. She was an Army nurse who was honored for her service during World War II and leadership in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Her daughter, Gerri Lebeau, says her mother demonstrated fortitude, as well as an ability to seek healing, as she overcame the abuses she faced at an Indian boarding school during her youth. She went on to treat frontline soldiers as an Army nurse in Europe during the Allied invasion of Normandy. After returning home, she became an outspoken advocate for health in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

