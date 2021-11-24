Marcella Rose LeBeau, nurse and tribal leader, dies at 102

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Marcella Rose LeBeau has died at the age of 102. She was an Army nurse who was honored for her service during World War II and leadership in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

Her daughter, Gerri Lebeau, says her mother demonstrated fortitude, as well as an ability to seek healing, as she overcame the abuses she faced at an Indian boarding school during her youth. She went on to treat frontline soldiers as an Army nurse in Europe during the Allied invasion of Normandy. After returning home, she became an outspoken advocate for health in the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe.

