He may be Mr. Worldwide but he won’t be stopping in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s no longer a postponement, it’s a cancellation.

Miami-based rapper Pitbull is no longer planning a stop at the Monument.

According to Priscilla Dominguez, Director of Corporate Sales & Marketing for the Monument, the logistics of a stand-alone show... one not part of the tour ... created some added complications for the December show. She added that there are always a multitude of reasons that play a role in canceling any show.

People with tickets should see a refund on their credit card or a check in the mail in the near future.

