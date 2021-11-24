Advertisement

He may be Mr. Worldwide but he won’t be stopping in Rapid City

The Monument is gearing up for some big concerts that were just announced.
The Monument is gearing up for some big concerts that were just announced.(Nick Nelson)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 23, 2021 at 7:03 PM MST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - It’s no longer a postponement, it’s a cancellation.

Miami-based rapper Pitbull is no longer planning a stop at the Monument.

According to Priscilla Dominguez, Director of Corporate Sales & Marketing for the Monument, the logistics of a stand-alone show... one not part of the tour ... created some added complications for the December show. She added that there are always a multitude of reasons that play a role in canceling any show.

People with tickets should see a refund on their credit card or a check in the mail in the near future.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Three dead in Nebraska plane crash
South Dakota and Wyoming’s governors voice timber harvesting concerns
Pennington County Fatal Crash
RCPD asking for help in locating two missing teens
Rapid City Police Department searching for two missing teens

Latest News

Children, families and neighbors going hungry. They don’t know where their next meal is coming...
Families are going hungry due to the lack of resources in the area
health watch
The 9 on KEVN Black Hills Fox - VOD - clipped version
Three dead in Nebraska plane crash
42nd Turkey Trot 5k will kickstart your metabolism Thanksgiving morning
42nd Turkey Trot 5k will kickstart your metabolism Thanksgiving morning