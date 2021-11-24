Advertisement

Governor Noem picks interim corrections chief

Noem also names new warden for the State Penitentiary
Gov. Kristi Noem names Doug Clark as the new interim secretary of South Dakota Corrections.
By Jack Siebold
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 3:54 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Doug Clark is the new interim secretary of Corrections, according to a release from Gov. Kristi Noem’s office Wednesday.

Clark replaces interim Secretary Tim Reisch who will step down effective Dec. 8. Clark is currently the deputy secretary of Corrections and acting warden of the State Penitentiary.

Noem also appointed Daniel Sullivan as warden of the State Penitentiary, effective Dec. 13. He was recently an associate warden at the Federal Corrections Institution in Sandstone, Minn.

