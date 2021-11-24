Advertisement

Former state lawmaker Lora Hubbel to challenge Governor Noem

Hubbel will make her third attempt at landing in the governor’s mansion
Lora Hubbel, a former Republican state lawmaker, says she plans to run for governor as an independent candidate. (Dakota News Now)(KSFY)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 24, 2021 at 2:06 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) - Former Republican state lawmaker Lora Hubbel says she plans to run for South Dakota governor as an independent.

It would be Hubbel’s third try at landing the job. She ran for the Republican nomination in 2014 and lost to then-Gov. Dennis Daugaard. She was unsuccessful in her efforts to get on the 2018 ballot as a Constitutional Party candidate. KELO-AM reports that Hubbel has purchased advertising announcing her candidacy.

Republican Gov. Kristi Noem said via press release in November that she would be seeking a second term. The statement said she has raised $10 million since she was elected and has more than $6.5 million in cash on hand.

Republican Steven Haugaard, a state representative and former speaker of the South Dakota House of Representatives, also announced he will attempt to unseat Noem. As of this post, no Democrat has announced a campaign for governor.

FILE - In this April 20, 2016, file photo, a man smokes a marijuana joint at a party...
SD Supreme Court snuffs out recreational marijuana bid

