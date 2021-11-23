Warm weather Tuesday leads to high fire danger

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A mild night around the Black Hills, where lows will be in the 40s. Temperatures drop into the 30s on the plains. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will start to increase near the morning hours.

It will be breezy on Tuesday with very high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for much of the area with mostly sunny skies.

A strong cold front will slide through Tuesday night, which will bring a few isolated rain and snow showers to the area and linger into Wednesday. Temperatures for Wednesday will be in the 30s for much of the area. It will be a bit windy at times, which will make it feel even colder.

Thankfully, the chilly air is short lived. Highs will return to the 40s on Thanksgiving and jump into the 50s and 60s by Friday and for much of next week! Moisture will be pretty limited going into December, too. It is looking like a nice, but chilly, night for the Parade of Lights in downtown Rapid City Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.