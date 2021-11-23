Advertisement

Warm weather Tuesday leads to high fire danger

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:53 PM MST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - A mild night around the Black Hills, where lows will be in the 40s. Temperatures drop into the 30s on the plains. Skies will be mostly clear and winds will start to increase near the morning hours.

It will be breezy on Tuesday with very high fire danger. A Red Flag Warning is in place from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s for much of the area with mostly sunny skies.

A strong cold front will slide through Tuesday night, which will bring a few isolated rain and snow showers to the area and linger into Wednesday. Temperatures for Wednesday will be in the 30s for much of the area. It will be a bit windy at times, which will make it feel even colder.

Thankfully, the chilly air is short lived. Highs will return to the 40s on Thanksgiving and jump into the 50s and 60s by Friday and for much of next week! Moisture will be pretty limited going into December, too. It is looking like a nice, but chilly, night for the Parade of Lights in downtown Rapid City Saturday.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Rapid City could be seeing more alcohol in it’s future
Rapid City could be seeing more alcohol in its future
Representative Dusty Johnson signed onto the ‘Sunshine Protection Act’ to get rid of the “fall...
Rep. Johnson wants to get rid of ‘fall back’ Daylight Savings Time
Boxes of BinaxNow home COVID-19 tests made by Abbott and QuickVue home tests made by Quidel are...
New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing - the holiday season
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California

Latest News

Rapid City 7 Day Forecast
Mild Start to this Thanksgiving Week
Warm next 2 days
Sunny Skies For the Next Several Days
Warm start to the work week
Sunny Skies For the Next 7-Days
A few rain and snow showers into Saturday morning