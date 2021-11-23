Unseasonably Warm Today; Much Colder Tomorrow

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - We will see an unseasonably warm day today with highs in the 60s in many spots this afternoon. These temperatures will be 20 degrees above normal. High fire danger can be expected in southwest and south-central South Dakota as well as eastern Wyoming as gusty winds and low humidity combine to produce critical fire weather conditions.

A strong cold front will bring much colder air late tonight and Wednesday, along with a few snow flurries behind the front. No significant amounts of snow are expeted.

Thanksgiving Day will be nice with a high near 49 in Rapid City.

Unseasonably warm weather returns Friday and lasts through the end of the month!

