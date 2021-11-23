Advertisement

South Dakota and Wyoming’s governors voice timber harvesting concerns

A Black Hills timber mill served as the meeting place for two-high profile officials, expressing concern about the timber harvesting industry.
By Gillian Trudeau
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:00 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem and Wyoming Governor Mark Gordon visited Spearfish Forest Products today, a mill that Noem said could be in jeopardy.

In order to combat over-deforestation and its impact on the environment, the Forest Service has recently placed new restrictions on timber harvesting, limiting the number of timber that companies are allowed to collect.

This came after the Forest Service released a report saying that current logging levels are quote “unsustainable.”

However, Governor Noem and Gordon say that the new restrictions would put timber mills in danger, along with those jobs.

Noem says she plans to speak with Colorado and Oregon’s governors in an attempt to change the restrictions.

”It is about industry, it’s about protecting jobs, but it’s also about protecting lives and they’ve had huge fires where people were threatened and they still have that ground which could be harvested that needs to be harvested immediately so if we can get a bipartisan group to go to the White House, we have a better shot at them helping us make sure that we maintain these timber contracts,” said South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem.

Both governors spoke with employees at Spearfish Forest Products to get their perspective Monday as well.

