Advertisement

Rapid City Police Department searching for two missing teens

RCPD asking for help in locating two missing teens
RCPD asking for help in locating two missing teens(KOTA KEVN)
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 8:23 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) -The RCPD is currently seeking the public’s help to locate Riley Youngman. Riley was last seen on Sunday at approximately 7:00 pm in the 1100 block of Anamosa St. wearing a red, black, and white sweater with “NBA” on it, faded blue jeans with holes in them, and clear framed glasses. Riley is described as a Native American male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5′7″ tall and weighs approximately 120 lbs.

Officers are also trying to locate12-year-old Shaun Rencountre. Multiple addresses have been checked since he was reported missing on the morning of Nov 22. He was last seen on Sunday at approximately 8 pm in the 200 block of E Knollwood Drive wearing faded blue jeans with an unknown shirt and no shoes. He is a Native American male with black hair and black eyes. He is 4′6″ tall and weighs approximately 80 lbs.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts should contact police immediately at 605-394-4131.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Rapid City could be seeing more alcohol in it’s future
Rapid City could be seeing more alcohol in its future
Representative Dusty Johnson signed onto the ‘Sunshine Protection Act’ to get rid of the “fall...
Rep. Johnson wants to get rid of ‘fall back’ Daylight Savings Time
Boxes of BinaxNow home COVID-19 tests made by Abbott and QuickVue home tests made by Quidel are...
New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing - the holiday season
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California

Latest News

Red dresses hang for Missing and Murdered Indigenous women and children
Red dresses hang for Missing and Murdered Indigenous women and children
South Dakota and Wyoming’s governors voice timber harvesting concerns
South Dakota and Wyoming’s governors voice timber harvesting concerns
Christmas trees
Club for Boys annual tree sale is ready to bring you joy
House for sale
SD Legislature’s “Workforce Housing Needs” committee plans bills for 2022 legislative session