Fire safety a priority over the Thanksgiving Holiday

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) – With Thanksgiving right around the corner, South Dakota’s Fire Marshal has released a statement reminding Rapid City citizens of the critical importance of fire safety. While enjoying the holiday and spending time with loved ones, its important not to forget the importance of fire safety.

Thanksgiving in the United states is the single day of the year when the most home cooking fires happen each year.

State Fire Marshal Paul Merriman says the holiday always presents several different fire risks. “Many Thanksgiving gatherings occur in the kitchen, so people need to stay alert to food cooking on ovens or in stoves,” he said. “It is also important to be careful with the use of candles, fireplaces and other heating sources located throughout the home.”

Merriman says it is important at all times of the year to be vigilant and practice safe fire precautions including having working smoke alarms on each level of the home.

Specific fire safety tips for Thanksgiving can be found here: https://www.nfpa.org/Public-Education/Fire-causes-and-risks/Seasonal-fire-causes/Thanksgiving.

