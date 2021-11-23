42nd Turkey Trot 5k will kickstart your metabolism Thanksgiving morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Thanksgiving is for family gatherings, delicious food, maybe even watching a football game, and running. Yes running in Rapid City’s turkey trot.

“Black Hills Runners Club Annual Turkey Trot 5k will begin Thanksgiving morning at the Old Storybook island shelter,” said Bethany Andreas, the events race director. “No registration on the day of the race. You can register online at BlackHillsRunnersClub.org by tonight at midnight to be entered. The event starts between 8 and 9 a.m., you decide when you start. Due to Omaha Street construction project, we are switching up the routes a bit this year. Runners will go west on the bike path for the full 3.1 miles. Walkers will head east on the bike path for a shorter 2-mile walk. Every participant will get a gift certificate for a Colonial House caramel roll when they cross the finish line.”

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.