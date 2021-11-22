Advertisement

Upcoming South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association convention open to anyone

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 9:28 AM MST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - You’re probably familiar with South Dakota’s top industries, tourism, and agriculture. But did you know there are agricultural organizations open to everyone, farmer, rancher, or not?

One of those groups is the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association. And their upcoming annual convention is an opportunity to learn more about agriculture and the business behind it.

Open to anyone, you can sign up for the convention and see a full list of details here.

