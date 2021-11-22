Advertisement

Officials are confident the Festival of Lights Parade is safe

Watch live: Officials hold briefing after SUV drives into Wisconsin Christmas parade Watch live...
Watch live: Officials hold briefing after SUV drives into Wisconsin Christmas parade Watch live coverage as officials provide an update after an SUV drove through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, killing multiple people and injuring more than 40 others.(NBC)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 4:37 PM MST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Tragedy in Wisconsin leaves 5 people dead and more than 40 injured after an SUV plowed through a Christmas Parade.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still unclear, but with Rapid City’s own holiday parade scheduled for this weekend, questions are raised on how public safety officials try to make sure what happened in Wisconsin doesn’t happen at the Festival of Lights Parade.

“Even though it hasn’t happened here, what happened there in Wisconsin has definitely heightened our awareness,” said Kelvin Masur, Lieutenant for the Rapid City Police Department

Masur explained that for unique community events, the police department gages what resources are necessary to ensure smooth sailing.

The department looks at the location and number of people attending to determine how much manpower and traffic control is necessary, but officials remain confident the Parade will be a safe event.

“In Rapid City, we don’t have a long history of this type of chaos and I think it’s okay for us to feel safe here. It’s okay for us in a parade not to worry about this type of thing going on,” commented Rapid City Mayor Steve Allender.

“You know, if you have an event like what happened in Wisconsin, yeah it may create a sense of uneasiness, but again something like that hasn’t happened here in our community. Although it’s rose our awareness, it’s something that we’re not expecting here,” said Masur.

To ensure personal safety, Masur said be aware of your surroundings, wear suitable clothes for the weather, and keep all kids accounted for.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim was 32-year-old Jessica Covington, who was seven months pregnant, sources say. She...
Pregnant woman fatally shot after her baby shower
Rapid City could be seeing more alcohol in it’s future
Rapid City could be seeing more alcohol in its future
Boxes of BinaxNow home COVID-19 tests made by Abbott and QuickVue home tests made by Quidel are...
New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing - the holiday season
Representative Dusty Johnson signed onto the ‘Sunshine Protection Act’ to get rid of the “fall...
Rep. Johnson wants to get rid of ‘fall back’ Daylight Savings Time
The California Highway Patrol says a jeep was traveling the wrong way down Interstate 80 in the...
Baby survives wrong-way crash that killed 4 in California

Latest News

House for sale
SD Legislature’s “Workforce Housing Needs” committee plans bills for 2022 legislative session
First SD Medical Marijuana Issued
South Dakota Department of Health rolls out medical marijuana ID card application
Pennington County Fatal Crash
UNET taskforce member named 2021 William J. Janklow Officer of Year Pennington County