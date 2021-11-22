Mild Start to this Thanksgiving Week

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Unseasonably warm temperatures are expected the first two days this week with highs in the 60s today and Tuesday.

A strong cold front blows through Tuesday night and Wednesday, bringing gusty winds and much colder temperatures. A few snow showers will be possible in the northern hills and northeast Wyoming.

Wednesday will be cold and blustery with highs in the 30s, but Thanksgiving Day, after a cold start in the lower 20s, will see upper 40s to near 50 by afternoon.

Friday through the weekend will be unseasonably mild and dry once again.

