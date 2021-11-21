Warner, Sioux Falls Christian claim volleyball state titles
Hill City earns sixth-place finish
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 10:54 PM MST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The Monument was packed with talent on Saturday as the best high school volleyball teams in South Dakota battled in three State Championship games. Plus, the Hill City Lady Rangers cap off their historic season in a Consolation Championship matchup against Elkton-Lake Benton. Ben Burns has the highlights.
