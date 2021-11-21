Advertisement

Sunny Skies For the Next Several Days

Warm next 2 days
Warm next 2 days
By Jacob Montesano
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 3:03 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Mostly sunny skies will remain across our area for the next several days. Temperatures tomorrow are going to be warmer with highs in the lower 60s expected. Highs will stay in the 60s for Tuesday, but then they will cool down for Wednesday. We may also see some windy conditions on Wednesday. Thanksgiving is looking mostly sunny with highs in the 40s.

