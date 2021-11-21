Rep. Johnson opposes infrastructure bill, criticizes ‘Build Back Better’ initiative.

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Earlier this week, President Joe Biden signed into law a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

The legislation is aimed at repairing America’s roads, bridges, and broadband internet services. All 50 states are expected to see funds come in to assist in major infrastructure projects specific to the area.

Representative Dusty Johnson voted “no” on the package, saying it’s not stable financially.

”It’s created an environment that’s just not sustainable from a financial perspective for the future of this country. Going forward there are zero dollars of ongoing revenues to pay for the ongoing new investment in infrastructure.”

Johnson has also been a sharp critic of the similar ‘Build Back Better Act’ that’s still going through Congress.

