RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rush picked up a big win on Friday night defeating Allen 6-1. Logan Nelson scored a pair of goals for Rapid City. Alec Butcher had a Gordie Howe hat trick with a goal, and assist, and a fight. Lukas Parik stopped 33 of 34 shots.

