Advertisement

A few rain and snow showers into Saturday morning

By David Stradling
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 5:40 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with a few rain and snow showers moving into the area. Temperatures will fall into the 20s to low 30s by morning.

A few rain and snow showers linger into the middle of the day before skies clear out by afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s for many with some 30s in the higher elevations. Sunday will be a bit cooler with temperatures in the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Much warmer weather will return early next week with highs in the 50s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday! Plenty of sunshine expected both days. Unfortunately, the warm air will not continue into Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be in the 40s for many with some 30s possible, too. No moisture is expected around the holiday, so travel should be smooth sailing.

Warmer air returns the weekend after Thanksgiving.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Our community is dealing with a pandemic, but it’s not COVID
Our community is dealing with a pandemic, but it’s not COVID
Blue Angels
Blue Angels to headline 2022 Ellsworth Airshow
Wanblee man draws 30-year sentence for drug trafficking
31 years after the release of Dances with Wolves, Graham Greene revisits South Dakota
31 years after the release of Dances with Wolves, Graham Greene revisits South Dakota

Latest News

Highs in the 50s and 40s for the most part
Some Light Rain and Snow Later Tonight
Near-total Lunar Eclipse tonight!
Rapid City Forecast
Near Normal Temperatures Today; Milder Friday
Breezy
Breezy Thursday, but not as strong as recent days