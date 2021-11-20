A few rain and snow showers into Saturday morning

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Mostly cloudy skies are expected overnight with a few rain and snow showers moving into the area. Temperatures will fall into the 20s to low 30s by morning.

A few rain and snow showers linger into the middle of the day before skies clear out by afternoon. Temperatures will be in the 40s for many with some 30s in the higher elevations. Sunday will be a bit cooler with temperatures in the 30s and 40s with partly cloudy skies.

Much warmer weather will return early next week with highs in the 50s and 60s on Monday and Tuesday! Plenty of sunshine expected both days. Unfortunately, the warm air will not continue into Thanksgiving. Temperatures will be in the 40s for many with some 30s possible, too. No moisture is expected around the holiday, so travel should be smooth sailing.

Warmer air returns the weekend after Thanksgiving.

