SD Democratic Party reaches agreement with FEC in campaign finance violations

The South Dakota Democratic Party has paid a $40,000 penalty and surrendered over $2,000 in improper contributions in order to resolve an investigation by the Federal Elections Commission.
(Dakota News Now)
By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 4:53 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -The South Dakota Democratic Party (SDDP) has paid a $40,000 penalty and rid itself of $2,565 in improper contributions stemming from the 2016 election.

In a release Friday, the SDDP said that the total sum paid would result in the Federal Election Commission (FEC) dropping its investigation into the party’s handling of funds from the “Hillary Victory Fund,” a fundraising committee for former presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, during the 2016 campaign cycle.

During that election cycle, the party failed to disclose disbursements related to the Hillary Victory Fund on its original campaign finance reports, and ultimately filed amended reports after the election. SDDP also received donations from unregistered organizations, without confirming that those contributions were made using permissible funds.

The amount totaling $42,565 will resolve all outstanding violations by the party with the FEC.

“With the agreement finalized and the work we have done to improve the financial position of the party, we are optimistic about the financial outlook of the SDDP heading into 2022,” Party Chair Randy Seiler said in a release. “We have re-opened offices in Sioux Falls and Rapid City, and have increased the size of our staff, and have no outstanding debts.”

The SDDP has been plagued with financial issues over the course of the last several years, an issue that Seiler says he has worked to clear up over his time as chair.

“We are looking forward to the 2022 election cycle with a rejuvenated, energetic, and focused South Dakota Democratic Party,” Seiler said.

