Noem shakes up staff; chief of staff to depart

General counsel to Governor Kristi Noem Mark Miller will take over as interim chief of staff with the departure of Aaron Scheibe from that role.
By Austin Goss
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PIERRE, S.D. - Governor Kristi Noem’s current Chief of Staff Aaron Scheibe will be departing from his current position after taking it in May of this year.

However, Scheibe will stay on with the office as a legislative consultant, specifically helping shepherd American Rescue Plan funding through the state legislature, Noem’s spokesperson Ian Fury confirmed Friday.

Mark Miller, who has acted as general counsel for the Governor’s office for over a year, will serve as interim chief of staff.

Mark Miller tapped as Noem's interim chief of staff
Mark Miller tapped as Noem's interim chief of staff(Dakota News Now)

Noem’s office also confirmed that Jeff Partridge, a former Rapid City state legislator, will serve as the Bureau of Finance and Management (BFM) Interim Commissioner at least through the 2022 legislative session. Current Commissioner Liza Clark announced in October that she would be leaving the office at the end of the year.

Scheibe is the latest in a string of staff departures and shake-ups over the course of the past year. Miller will become Noem’s fifth chief of staff since she took office in 2018.

Pierre Attorney Aaron Scheibe will join Governor Noem's administration as her new chief of staff.
Pierre Attorney Aaron Scheibe will join Governor Noem’s administration as her new chief of staff.(Dakota News Now)

The search for a permanent chief of staff is ongoing.

