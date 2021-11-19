Near-total Lunar Eclipse tonight!

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Scattered clouds will continue to pass through the area. Temperatures will fall into the 20s and low 30s overnight. If you want to lose some sleep tonight, head outside after midnight to view a near-total lunar eclipse! It begins at 12:18 a.m. and will be at its peak at 2:03 a.m. 99.1% of the moon will be covered by the earth’s shadow! If you get out to view this, send us your pictures!

Scattered clouds continue Friday with highs in the 50s - a pretty nice end to the week. Off and on cloud cover will continue into the weekend. Highs will be in the 40s on Saturday. Isolated rain and snow showers will be possible late Friday night and into Saturday morning. Temperatures will be cooler on Sunday with highs in the 30s and 40s.

Next week will start off warm! Mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 50s for Monday and Tuesday, but the warm air will not hold into Thanksgiving. Temperatures will fall into the 30s and 40s for Wednesday and Thursday. Warmer air returns Friday and into the following weekend with 40s and 50s likely across the area!

