The Monument ready to host large events at new Summit Arena

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The Summit Arena has now been home to two state high school events.

First, all-state choir and orchestra, and this week volleyball fans are packing the new stadium for their state tournament.

The Monument is also gearing up for some big concerts that were just announced.

The director of marketing Priscilla Dominguez said that the new arena is ready to welcome a wide array of visitors.

”It’s really flexible, and it’s really exciting to see it go from something like this that services our local community and region so well, to something that will bring in people from around the country.”

The next big concert is the Zac Brown band, who are performing on Saturday.

