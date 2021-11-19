Advertisement

Homestake Opera House brings back community theater in Lead

By Miranda O'Bryan
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 8:55 AM MST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - For more than 100 years, the Homestake Opera House has offered the Northern Hills, and Lead specifically, a space for community gatherings to behold the beauty of song and acting.

The opera house just relaunched community theatre in Lead and has the Magical Medora Christmas coming December 5 at 7 pm.

Their Festival of Trees is December 9th and many amazing shows are coming up after the first of the year.

Check out homestakeoperahouse.org for ticket information.

