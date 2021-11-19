31 years after the release of Dances with Wolves, Graham Greene revisits South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Former Rapid City Rush captain, Winston Day Chief, and Academy Award winner, Graham Greene, return to South Dakota for the Rapid City Rush’s first-ever Dances with Wolves night.

Day Chief and Greene share what fans can expect at the game highlighting Native American culture and history as well as tell us about their lives’ accolades.

