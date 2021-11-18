Advertisement

Western South Dakota at high risk for grassland fires

Grassland fire danger is high.
Grassland fire danger is high.(Connor Matteson)
By Aleah Burggraff
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 5:21 PM MST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The potential for a wildfire is never out of the question for western South Dakota.

However, right now the area is facing “extreme danger” levels for grassland fires.

Grassland fires start when the ground is dry meaning anything from a sparked match to a discarded cigarette could ignite an uncontrollable wildfire.

Due to dry weather conditions, parts of South Dakota experienced elevated fire danger throughout 2021.

However, officials warn western South Dakota is still at extremely high risk.

“Anybody’s who traveling or enjoying our grasslands needs to be very careful with any source of ignition. A fire under these type of conditions with a grassland fire reading the way it is, a drought stressed vegetation fire, yes, a grassfire, can grow quickly,” said Pennington County Fire Administrator, Jermone Harvey.

Harvey said fire season in the Black Hills is year-round and if you start a fire, do not hesitate to call 911 so firefighters can contain the flames before they get out of control.

Copyright 2021 KEVN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Random South Dakota man strolls into Kentucky store, buys cigarettes’, shoots the ceiling and demands the police be called
After months of scrutiny, Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters will quit her...
Gov. Noem’s daughter to quit appraisal job, training agreement turned over
Former Speaker of the House to pursue governorship
Local woman releases ‘Project Badass’ to help others live an extraordinary life
Local woman releases ‘Project Badass’ to help others live an extraordinary life
In a 31-29 vote, the Wyoming Republican Party decides to no longer recognize U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP

Latest News

lot
A downtown vision will soon be a reality for Rapid City
Blue Angels
Blue Angels to headline 2022 Ellsworth Airshow
Earlier this week, President Joe Biden said tribal lands have been continually underfunded by...
At White House tribal summit, tribes discuss healthcare
RCAS
RCAS purchases land in Shepherd Hills with possible plans for an elementary and middle school