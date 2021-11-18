SD issues first medical cannabis patient card

PIERRE, S.D. (KOTA) - South Dakota issued its first medical cannabis patient card Thursday, to an unnamed person in Day County.

“In the months ahead, we will continue to ensure that patients and their caregivers, can continue to obtain medical cannabis permits in accordance with their written certifications. KOTA Territory News is attempting to reach out to area providers to see what their policies will be for issuing patient cards.

The state has a site, called MedCannabis.sd.gov, where people can find more information on the medical cannabis program. The site can be used by patients, caregivers, and medical providers.

South Dakota voters approved medical marijuana in a November 2020 vote. A related measure on recreational marijuana use is currently tied up in the courts.

