Main Street Square ice rink set to open Nov 20

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - ON Nov 20 the ice rink at Main Street Square will open and for the first time it will open on time. In the past weather conditions have stopped the rink from opening the weekend before the Thanksgiving holiday and has pushed it back until the holiday weekend.

The President and CEO of Main Street Square credits his staff for working *overnight to build the ice up.

He says crews are also busy setting up Christmas lights around the square to encourage the holiday spirit.

“It just feels festive and when you get those picturesque moments. We see high school kids coming out here on dates and that’s what it is all about here in downtown Rapid City,” Domico Rodriguez

Mayor Steve Allender will light the Christmas tree at Main Street Square to help kick off the holiday activities at the square.

