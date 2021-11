Junior military members have trouble feeding families

SAN DIEGO (AP) - It’s a hidden crisis that’s existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families. That word comes from Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more than 200 food banks around the United States.

The group estimates that 29% of troops in the most junior enlisted ranks faced food insecurity during the previous year. In response, a robust network of military-adjacent charitable organizations such as the Armed Services YMCA and Blue Star Families has developed an infrastructure of food banks near major domestic bases.

.@SecDef: Today, I’ve directed the DoD to take several steps to strengthen the economic security of our force. First, we’re providing some immediate relief by temporarily raising the Basic Allowance for Housing in areas that have had a 10% increase in rental costs this year. pic.twitter.com/KmtKywEspC — Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) November 17, 2021

