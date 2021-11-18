Advertisement

Junior military members have trouble feeding families

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity
The 28th Munitions Squadron at work, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D.
The 28th Munitions Squadron at work, Ellsworth Air Force Base, S.D.(KOTA)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 1:34 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) - It’s a hidden crisis that’s existed for years inside one of the most well-funded institutions on the planet and has only worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 160,000 active-duty military members are having trouble feeding their families. That word comes from Feeding America, which coordinates the work of more than 200 food banks around the United States.

The group estimates that 29% of troops in the most junior enlisted ranks faced food insecurity during the previous year. In response, a robust network of military-adjacent charitable organizations such as the Armed Services YMCA and Blue Star Families has developed an infrastructure of food banks near major domestic bases.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

After months of scrutiny, Governor Kristi Noem’s daughter Kassidy Peters will quit her...
Gov. Noem’s daughter to quit appraisal job, training agreement turned over
Random South Dakota man strolls into Kentucky store, buys cigarettes’, shoots the ceiling and demands the police be called
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Noah Clare, 3, and Amber Clare, 16, had been found...
Noah and Amber Clare found safe; Amber Alert canceled
Blue Angels
Blue Angels to headline 2022 Ellsworth Airshow
lot
A downtown vision will soon be a reality for Rapid City

Latest News

Wanblee man draws 30-year sentence for drug trafficking
South Dakota tribes will get a share of federal infrastructure funds. (KOTA TV)
Feds focus infrastructure money on tribal water issues
plane
Ellsworth - VOD - clipped version
plow
Snow Plow- VOD - clipped version