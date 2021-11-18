Advertisement

Health Watch: Diabetes month

Health Watch
By KEVN Staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 3:36 PM MST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Hi I’m Donna Riley, Clinical dietician, and diabetes care and education specialist at Monument Health in Rapid City. November is national diabetes awareness month. Diabetes is a condition where your body doesn’t make enough insulin, or the insulin it makes doesn’t work right. Insulin is needed to produce glucose we get from food when insulin doesn’t work right or the body doesn’t have enough or blood sugar ends up being too high. More than 10% of all Americans have diabetes and for every person that has diabetes, there are 2 to three more who have pre-diabetes. Pre-diabetes is when the blood sugar is not normal but is not high enough to be called diabetes. It is possible to have normal blood sugars but to be at risk for type 2 diabetes. According to the CDC, some risk factors are, being age 45 or older, being of African American, Native American, Asian, or Hispanic descent, having given birth to a large baby, or having diabetes during pregnancy, carrying extra weight, and having low physical activity. If you are worried about your own risks for diabetes talk to your provider for screening, you can also take a quiz at undotherisk.com, you can also visit the Monument Health website. If you have diabetes and need support talk to your doctor about seeing someone who can help you,”

