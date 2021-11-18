A celebration of prosperity and good over evil; local man talks about Indian holiday, Diwali
The South Dakota School of Mines is hosting its 30th annual Diwali night Saturday. The India Club will be featuring cultural entertainment, food, and even a fireworks show.
Updated: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:36 AM MST
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The middle eastern festival of lights, Diwali, is India’s biggest and some might argue, most important holiday.
